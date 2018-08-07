Shahzain calls on Imran, assures support in PM election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) President Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Tuesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Chairman Imran Khan and assured his party’s full support in the election of prime minister.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen were also present in the meeting.

Shahzain Bugti apprised the PTI chief about the issues of Dera Bugti and also shared problems of the internally displaced people of the area.

Imran Khan thanked Shahzain Bugti for the JWP’s support and assured him that all possible help would be extended to mitigate sufferings of the Baloch people.

The PTI chief said that his party’s top priority was to address grievances of the Baloch people and end their sense of deprivation.