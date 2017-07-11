Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium awaits astro-turf

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The lone Hockey Stadium in

Rawalpindi has to wait for sometime more, to get an astro-turf to be

laid there.

According to sources, Holland based company `GreenFields

Sports Turf Systems’ came here this month to lay an astro-turf in

the hockey stadium named on Legendary Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh but

went back without doing so.

The GreenFields Sports Turf Systems had pointed faults in the

field on which the astro-turf was to be laid which needs to be

rectified.

“The astro-turf is lying in the ground under open sky and

would get spoiled if it isn’t laid on the field in proper time,” he

said.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is

worth Rs 149 million and despite claims of laying astro-turf in the

stadium by the authorities, the project could not be materialized

since the last three years.

When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul

Waheed Babar admitted that GreenFields Sports Turf Systems team had gone back without laying astro-turf in the stadium due to faults in

the field.

“The faults in the field would be rectified this month and

astro-turf would hopefully be laid in August,” he said.