LAHORE, July 2 (APP): Famous Singer Shahida Mini said musicians and singers should come forward to save and promote classical and folk music in the country.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, she said: “Folk music is the real music of our culture and cultural shows should be arranged to promote it”.
She said: “Our culture is very rich and it should be promoted through folk music throughout the world.”
Shahida Mini for promoting folk music
