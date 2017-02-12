Shahid returns to film industry after long time

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Veteran film star Shahid has said that he has

accepted an offer of his old friend Javaid Sheikh to perform in his new film, Wajood, to rejoin the film industry after a long time.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that film producers

have been contacting him for playing a role in their films, but he

had been refusing.

He said that introduction of new technology in film making

has simplified the production work. He advised the new artistes

to continue consulting their seniors to benefit from their

experience.