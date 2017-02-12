LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Veteran film star Shahid has said that he has
accepted an offer of his old friend Javaid Sheikh to perform in his new film, Wajood, to rejoin the film industry after a long time.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that film producers
have been contacting him for playing a role in their films, but he
had been refusing.
He said that introduction of new technology in film making
has simplified the production work. He advised the new artistes
to continue consulting their seniors to benefit from their
experience.
Shahid returns to film industry after long time
