Shahid Khaqan vows to keep up course of economic stability, country’s development

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): Interim Prime Minister-
designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said that he would
strive to keep up the mandate of economic stability and
completion of development projects during his stint, before
handing it over to the next prime minister.
Talking to media after his nomination by former prime
minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at a Parliamentary Party
meeting of the PML-N, he said there had been no contenders
for the prime ministerial slot, rather it was decided by
the party leadership which was endorsed by all.
Elected from NA-50 constituency of Rawalpindi, Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi is currently holding the portfolio of Minister
for Petroleum and Natural Resources.
He ruled out the impression that there was any division
within the party, saying that all of the parliamentarians
were there in the meeting.
He said the PML-N did implementd the court decision
despite some reservations.