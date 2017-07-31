Shahid Khaqan vows to continue Nawaz Sharif’s development agenda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the nominee

of Pakistan Muslim League-N for the slot of Prime Minister on

Monday said the process of development projects would resume right

from where it stopped following the removal of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif from

his office.

Talking to a private news channel, Abbasi vowed to fulfil

the promises made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said

his policies would continue till completion of the agenda of

country’s development.

Khaqan Abbasi said on becoming prime minister, he would form

his cabinet in consultation with the PML-N leadership and thanked

the PML-N leadership for reposing confidence in him.

Abbasi said he would adopt the policy of harmony and

brotherhood with neighboring countries, particularly in trade

sector.

To a question, he said decision on foreign minister would be

taken in consultation with party leadership.

“There is no harm if the prime minister holds the office of

foreign minister as well,” he added.