ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the nominee
of Pakistan Muslim League-N for the slot of Prime Minister on
Monday said the process of development projects would resume right
from where it stopped following the removal of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif from
his office.
Talking to a private news channel, Abbasi vowed to fulfil
the promises made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said
his policies would continue till completion of the agenda of
country’s development.
Khaqan Abbasi said on becoming prime minister, he would form
his cabinet in consultation with the PML-N leadership and thanked
the PML-N leadership for reposing confidence in him.
Abbasi said he would adopt the policy of harmony and
brotherhood with neighboring countries, particularly in trade
sector.
To a question, he said decision on foreign minister would be
taken in consultation with party leadership.
“There is no harm if the prime minister holds the office of
foreign minister as well,” he added.
Shahid Khaqan vows to continue Nawaz Sharif’s development agenda
ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the nominee