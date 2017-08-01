Shahid Khaqan Abbasi takes oath as 28th Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD Aug 1 (APP): Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday took

oath of the office as country’s 28th Prime Minister of Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the President House at an impressive

ceremony attended by the parliamentarians, diplomats, and the services

chiefs.

The seat of prime minister fell vacant after Nawaz Sharif’s

disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The president later, hosted a reception in honour of the newly

elected prime minister, who got confidence of the parliament by

securing 221 votes.

The newly elected prime minister exchanged greetings and

warmly shook hands with the invitees.