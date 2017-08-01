Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s

candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday was elected Prime

Minister of Pakistan with a clear majority vote.

During the election in the National Assembly, he secured

221 votes, whereas Pakistan Peoples Party’s Naveed Qamar

obtained 47 votes, joint candidate of Awami Muslim League

Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-Q Sheikh Rashid

33 votes and Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat Islami four votes.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is declared elected as Prime

Minister of the Islamic republic of Pakistan,” Speaker Ayaz

Sadiq announced after the counting.

Khaqan Abbasi will take oath as the country’s 28th

Prime Minister later Tuesday night.

Profile of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi:-

Khaqn Abbasi, an electrical engineer with a master’s degree from

George Washington University, served as the minister of petroleum

and natural resources in former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s

third term, which ended on July 28, 2017.

He remained mostly unbeaten in his political career, having only

lost to the PPP candidate Ghulam Murtaza Satti in 2002. Except this

defeat, he won every election he contested from 1988 till 2013.

He was first elected as Member of the National Assembly in 1988,

after the death of his father, Khaqan Abbasi – the then minister of production. After his election in the 1990 general elections for

the second time, he was made parliamentary secretary for defence.

In the 1993 general elections, he was elected to parliament

once more and held office as the chairman of the National Assembly’s

Standing Committee on Defence.

Abbasi was elected again, for the fourth time, in 1997, and

served as Chairman of Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to

1999 in Nawaz Sharif’s second term.

The interim premier briefly held the positions of Minister for

Commerce and Ministry of Defense Production in Yousuf Raza Gilani’s

government in 2008.