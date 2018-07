ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Shahid Khattak has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-34 Karak by securing 77,161 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistanm, Mutahida Majlis Amal candidate Mir Zakim Khan stood second by getting 28,534 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan by getting 28,043 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.69 %