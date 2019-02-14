Shaheed Afridi got wings at HBL PSL 3

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Teenage pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi had taken off before the third edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, having taken eight wickets on his first-class debut in 2017.

He could have made an impression in the Bangladesh Premier League that same year when he was recommended by the National Cricket Academy head coach Mushtaq Ahmed, but his flight was cut short by a call for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, said an analysis conducted here on Thursday.