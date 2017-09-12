ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Leg spinner Shahdab Khan who is very
excited on return of international cricket to Pakistan Tuesday said
now he would be able to perform in front of his own people.
“It was my earnest desire to play in front of my own people.
Thank God the moment has arrived. I will try my best to deliver
against the world’s top players in the Independence Cup,” he said
while talking to APP.
The 18-year-old, who rose to prominence in the second edition
of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and earned a space in the national
outfit said though the World XI was consisted of world’s best
players, Pakistan were ready to take on the challenge.
“We have worked hard for the series. Our morale is high and
will try to live up to the nation’s billings,” he said.
Shahdab excited on revival of int’l cricket in Pakistan
