Shaharyar-Najam congratulate Misbah ul Haq and team management

LAHORE, May 15 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M. Khan has congratulated Test Captain Misbah ul Haq, Team Pakistan; head coach Mickey Arthur, manager Talat Ali and the entire support staff on giving a superb account of itself in winning the first ever Test series on West Indies soil.

This historic achievement provides an appropriate send-off to

Pakistan retiring stalwarts, Misbah ul Haq and Younus Khan, he said

here on Monday.

“This heart-warming performance by the Pakistan side has been celebrated across the country and raised national morale. It is also

a series to be remembered as two great cricketers produced by the

country, Misbah ul Haq and Younus Khan retire from international

cricket. They have both been the backbone of the side and led the

batting of Pakistan’s cricket team for years”, said Shaharyar.

“Misbah took charge of the Pakistan team in most difficult circumstances. Through his serene leadership and superb tactical

skills he bought success and dignity to the Pakistan team. He raised

the team’s performance so that Pakistan was the top Test team in

the world. The icing on the cake for him was Pakistan’s historic

win in the West Indies. Misbah is a living icon of Pakistan cricket

and has earned accolades for Pakistan due to the team’s excellent performance and conduct”, he added.

He said Younus Khan is also a legend in his life time. He is Pakistan highest Test scorer and his superb fielding at second ship has brought many wickets for Pakistan. Younus has been an epitome of grace, sincerity and enthusiasm for all future generations of Pakistan. He deserves the highest accolades as an outstanding cricketer and human being.

Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi also congratulate the

captain, manager, head coach and the team management for splendid

Test series victory over West Indies at their own backyard. He was

all praise for Younus Khan and Misbah ul Haq’s service to Pakistan

cricket and spoke highly of their prolific career.

“Younus Khan has been a great servant of Pakistan’s cricket.

He on a numerous occasion has come to rescue Pakistan batting and

his 34 centuries in Test cricket with over 10,000 runs justifies

his talent. He will always be remembered as a team player”, he said.

Sethi said, “Misbah was a backbone of Pakistan’s batting. Under

his captaincy not only Pakistan became the World No 1 in ICC Test

rankings, but was lauded in different countries for their discipline. Misbah will surely go down in the history book as one of the most successful captain produced by Pakistan”.