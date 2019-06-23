ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has urged the Opposition parties to avoid using democratic institutions as a shield for personal interests.

It was the duty of all political parties to run the democratic institutions including parliament in a befitting manner, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The present government working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t have objection for discussing charter of economy (CoE), with the Opposition parties, he said.

There is no harm to hold talks on CoE but using the parliamentary forum as a shield for personal gains, would not be allowed, he added.

Admitting the fact about slow process of accountability institution, the minister said there is need to have improvement in some institutions for better and speedy results.