Shafqat Mahmood to participate in Education Forum 2019

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday reached London to participate in Education Forum 2019.

The minister will represent Pakistan in the education forum, a press release said issued here.

The forum will also be participated by as many as 95 countries.

The minister will address the education forum. He will talk about the educational situation in Pakistan and the government priorities in this regard.

The education forum will continue till January 23.