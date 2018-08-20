ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Shafqat Mahmood Monday assumed the charge of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.
On his arrival to office, the minister was warmly welcomed by senior officers of the ministry.
Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza gave a brief presentation on the working of the ministry as well as attached departments/organisations, a press release said.
Shafqat Mahmood assumes charge of Minister for Education
ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Shafqat Mahmood Monday assumed the charge of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.