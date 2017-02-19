Shabnam will attend functions after security arrangements

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP): The legandary heroine of the past Shabnam, who reached Karachi a few days ago from Bangladesh, arrived in Lahore on Friday evening.

According to her close circles, she is staying at the residence of one of her female friends at the DHA. She is expected to attend some functions in the city after completion of security arrangements for her.

The APP has been told that she will stay in Lahore till March 1.