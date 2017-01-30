Shabbir seals Tenpin Bowling title

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Shabbir Lashkar clinched the master

singles final of the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship played here at Leisure City bowling Club Safa Gold Mall.

In the master singles final, Shabbir won the title by scoring a massive total of 351 score with 175.5 average in two games while Ashiq Ali from KPK secured second position by scoring 341 with 170.5 average. Ali Suria of Karachi remained on third spot by scoring 337 with 168.5 average.

In the media event, Shahkir Abbasi won the title while Mohsin Ali was the runner-up.

Aimal Wali Khan leader Awami National Party and Shazia Aurangzeb were the chief guests and distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.