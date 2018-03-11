Shabbir Iqbal wins 5th J.A. Zaman Open Golf Title

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):Living up to the expectations and showing promise and commitment with excellent golfing skills country’s top notch golfer Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad won the 5th JA Zaman Open Golf Title here on Sunday at Lahore gymkhana course.

Shabbir was again out in front through excellence in application of golfing skills and ended up triumphant by translating his potential and ability into a repeat of earlier triumphs.

All through the competitive rounds there were no errant tee shots and hardly any missed putts

on part of Shabbir and on all three days of the tournament sponsored by the family of late JA Zaman,

a diehard lover of golf.

Shabbir kept an intimidating presence on his opponents through scores that have previously been unmatched in precision and fineness. On the first day he had a round of 67,an unparalleled 62 in the second round and a steady 72 on the final day to favorably wrap up the championship with an

aggregate score of 201 ,fifteen under par.

The other competitors used their wealth of experience to negotiate the manifold perils of the

Course and the dominant and exceptional expertise of Shabbir. Yes, they did not win the top prize

but played composed golf, hitting fairways and greens and making putts. Matloob Ahmed (Garrison),

the runner-up in this championship had rounds of 67, 73 and 68 and a total aggregate of 208, eight

under par.

Another new name that sparkled was that of Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) who emerged with a fantastic first round of 68 and thereafter rounds of 71 and 70 and a total of 209, five under par.

Others to attain various places are Shafiq Masih(Gymkhana) 210, Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 213,

M Munir (Islamabad) 213, Muhammed Ashfaq (Karachi Airmen Golf Club), 214, Jafal Hussain

(Gymkhana) 215, Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 216 and Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) 216.

Shabbir had all praise for the golf course and said: “The course is fantastic and it brings the best

out of you,” and life certainly isn’t easy during the outings. He also stated that prize money of the

event was increased due to the support of Hamid Zaman of Zaman Family.

The senior professionals have quite a few past champions in their ranks and in the 18 holes

event held for them, the winner was Muhammed Iqbal of Gymkhana. Asghar Ali also of Gymkhana

came second and Muhammed Akram of WAPDA came third.

In the amateur category the winner gross is Ghazanfar Mehmood (Garden City Golf Club), Muhammed Saqib (Garrison) was runner-up and Muhammed Rehman (Royal Palm) third. The winner

in the seniors event was Javed Khan of Lahore Gymkhana.

The ladies gross was won by Zahida Durrani of Garrison Golf Club and the ladies net was won

by Ana James Gill of Lahore Gymkhana.

Other Results: Ladies; Minaa Zainab (3rd net); Shahzadi Gulfam (2nd net) Ana James Gill

(1st net); Parkha Ijaz (3rd gross); Zeb-un-Nisa (2nd gross); Zahida Durrani (1st gross); Veterans; Brig Amanullah Khan (3rd net); Javed A.Zia (2nd net); Dr Zafar Aziz Khan (1st net); Ejaz Malik (3rd gross); Mehmood A Sheikh (2nd gross); Maj UD Najmi (1st gross); Seniors; Dr Khurram Saadat (3rd net); Col Muhammed Shafi (2nd net); Maj Gen Qasim Qureshi (1st net); Col Rustam Chattha (3rd gross); Tariq Mehmood (2nd gross); Javed A Khan (1st gross); Invitational; Mahboob Alam (2nd net);

Azam Malik (1st net); Amer Mehmood (2nd gross); Nazeer Hussain (1st gross).

The prize distribution was a grand event and the prizes were awarded to the winners by Hamid Zaman and Mrs Hamid Zaman. Also present on the occasion were Chiamrna, Lahore gymkhana club, Kamran Lashari and Shaukat Javed,Khawaja Imran Zubair,Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Amer Mehmood

and participating golfers.Hamid Zaman also announced a package for the caddies to upgrade, their education,health and livelihood.