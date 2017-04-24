“Shab-e-Meraj” to be observed tonight with religious devotion

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):”Shab-e-Meraj”, the night when the Holy

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of Heavens, will be observed tonight (Tuesday) across the country with religious fervor and serenity.

According to a private news channel, special prayers would be held in

mosques to seek Allah’s forgiveness. The religious clerics would discuss the Miraj incident comprehensively whereas different Islamic and socio-cultural organizations will also arrange Mahafil.

The Muslims every year on 27th Rajab-ul-Murajab (Islamic calendar)

observe “Shab-e-Miraj” in which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) went on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named al-Buraq.

The word “Meraj” is derived from Arabic word “Urooj”, which means

height, or ascension. During Meraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).