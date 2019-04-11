ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP):Theatre Wallay will hold Shaam e Baharaan – an evening of Eastern classical music for fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on April 13, to mesmerize them with ragas and thumris.

The evening of classical music will present skills of newly discovered talented young artist Zain ul Abideen to entertain fun lovers with his melodious vocals by singing various ragas.

Zain is a student of Ustad Raza Ali Khan, who is grandson of maestro Ustad Baday Ghulam Ali Khan. They belong to the famous Kasur Gharana of legendary musicians. Zain will be accompanied on Tabla by Ustad Aashiq Hussain.

With its tradition to bring exciting and unusual stuff for fun lovers of federal capital, Theater Wallay has arranged the musical evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music. “Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent”, said the organizers.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature. The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The group conducts regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations. It also conduct theatre education programs and workshops with students of all ages serving as not-for-profit cultural space and community centre.