ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):According to unofficial final result issued by the Returning Officer of NA-62, Sheikh Rashid

Ahmed, candidate of AML secured 117,719 votes and won the National Assembly seat.

Daniyal Chaudhary of PML-N secured 91,312 votes and returned second.

Asghar Ali Mubarik, PAL, secured 1157 votes and remained third.

Total vote cast were 235,560 including male 141,056 and 94,504 female.