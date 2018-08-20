Sh Rasheed vows to overcome Railways losses, stopping political interference

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday expressed his resolve to initiate efficient train services, overcome losses, stop political interference and transform Pakistan Railways into an innovative and corruption free organization.

Speaking during a briefing in Ministry of Railways, he said there would be no political interference in Pakistan Railways. People would be provided facilities in trains. There is a dire need to upgrade Railways’ freight services. He asked to double the freight trains. Freight train services would be started to facilitate people. The reasons of losses in PR would be studied in detail.

He said the locomotive of PR must not be stopped. PR could be changed by introducing innovations. PR should be opened for investment,said a press release. Meanwhile, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed assumed charge as federal minister of Railways on Monday. He was briefed about Pakistan Railways at Ministry of Railways. Carriage Factory, Islamabad would be improved. He also inquired about Risalpur Locomotive Factory, sick locomotives and Quetta-Taftan section.

The briefing was also attended by M. Javed Anwar, Chairman ,Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO Pakistan Railways, Raja Zaheer, SP Pakistan Railways Police, Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical and Maryam Gillani, DG Operations.