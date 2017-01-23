Sh. Aftab dismayed over delay in completion of projects in Attock

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in completion of various development projects of roads and public safety in Attock.

The minister chairing meeting of officials of district Attock took notice of various public complaints from urban and rural areas of the district.

The Minister was briefed by the officials from various departments on the projects related to PM sustainable development program.

The Minister directed to speed up the construction of classrooms for Arid Agriculture University.

He also directed the relevant authorities to expedite various projects in tehsil Fateh Jang.

He assured district officials of speedy release of funds for various development schemes.

The minister said that the construction of various roads and bridges in various localities of district Attock will be completed on time and soon various roads and overhead bridges will be inaugurated.

The Minister has directed to provide buses to the students belonging to Fateh Jhang area.

The Minister approved construction and expansion of various schools in rural areas on priority basis.

The Minister stressed the need to ensure transparency and quality in all development schemes.