UNITED NATIONS, Jun 20 (APP):Sexual violence in conflict is a ‘threat to our collective security’ and a ‘stain on our common humanity’, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, adding that survivors of sexual abuses should be heard and their needs recognized.

Calling the scourge “a tactic of war, to terrorize people and to destabilize societies”, he underscored that its effect can echo across generations through trauma, stigma, poverty, long-term health issues and unwanted pregnancy.

They are mostly women and girls, but also men and boys, calling for our support to access life-saving health services, justice and reparation,” he added The day also honours those “working on the frontlines”, the UN chief said, “directly assisting victims to rebuild their lives.”