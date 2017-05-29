Several power projects to be operational soon: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that present government was working on several power projects which would be operational soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sahiwal coal plant, Port Qasim and other projects would bring improvement in the energy sector.

He said that there were scheduled loadshedding across the country.

He said the demand for electricity had been increasing due to hot weather and despite there was no loadshedding in the industrial sector.

To a question he said that several power projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor were delayed due to the sit-ins and protest demonstrations held by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

To another question regarding loadshedding, Khurram Dastagir said the government was making efforts to provide relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.