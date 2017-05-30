Several power plants to be operational soon: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer
Khurram Dastagir Khan has said that present government
was working on several power plants which would be operational
soon.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sahiwal coal
plant, Port Qasim and other projects would bring improvement in
the energy sector.
He said that there were scheduled loadshedding across the
country.
He said the demand for electricity had been increasing due
to hot weather and despite there was no loadshedding was being carried out in the industrial sector.
To a question, he said that several power projects including
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were delayed due to the sit-ins and protest demonstrations held by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.
To another question regarding loadshedding, Khurram Dastagir
said the government was making efforts to provide relief to the
masses during the holy month of Ramazan.
