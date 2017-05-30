Several power plants to be operational soon: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastagir Khan has said that present government

was working on several power plants which would be operational

soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sahiwal coal

plant, Port Qasim and other projects would bring improvement in

the energy sector.

He said that there were scheduled loadshedding across the

country.

He said the demand for electricity had been increasing due

to hot weather and despite there was no loadshedding was being carried out in the industrial sector.

To a question, he said that several power projects including

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were delayed due to the sit-ins and protest demonstrations held by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

To another question regarding loadshedding, Khurram Dastagir

said the government was making efforts to provide relief to the

masses during the holy month of Ramazan.