Seven-member team to feature in IBSF World Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):A seven-member Pakistan snooker outfit will take part in the IBSF World Snooker Championship, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 27 at Doha, Qatar.

Before leaving for the championship, the cueists will attend a 10-day training camp in Karachi, which will commence from November 7, a spokesman of Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) said on Saturday.

He said Mohammad Asif, Mubashir Raza, Asjad Iqbal and Mohammad Naseem Akhtar would participate in men’s event of the championship, while Imran Shahzad, Mohammad Yousuf and Khurram Agha would take part in master’s category event.

