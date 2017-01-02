Seven killed, 20 injured in Kandhkot road accident

92
Seven killed, 20 injured in Kandhkot road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): At least seven people including six
women were killed and 20 others were injured when four vehicles
collided at a tool plaza near Kandhkot on Monday.
According to details, two passenger coaches collided head-on
at a tool plaza near Kandhkot after which a car and a truck which
were coming behind also collided with the coaches, killing seven
people, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to Civil Hospital.
Most of the dead and injured passengers were from Peshawar.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR