Seven killed, 15 wounded in van, truck collision

LAYYAH, Feb 3, ( APP) : At least seven people including six

children and a driver were crushed to death while 15 others were

injured in a collision between truck and school van at Multan

Mianwali (MM) road, near here on Friday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources informed APP that the accident occurred

apparently due to dense fog.

they said that the van was carrying 22 school children of City

Public School this morning when it collided head with a truck. The

deceased included Muhammad Subhan (10), Maryam (2), Maria (35),

Abdul Samad (15), Muhammad Maaz (14), Kamran (2) and

Aleem driver(40).

The sources said that rescue teams reached the spot and

shifted the injured to trauma centre Fatehpur immediately.

The three critically injured kids were referred to Nishtar

hospital while two others were shifted to the DHQ Layyah and

remaining kids were admitted to trauma centre Fatehpur.

The injured kids are identified as Umar (9), Qamar (15), Shayan (5),

Asad Shahzad (8), Aisha (12), Naghma Shereen (10), Aisha Siddiqa

(15), Irum Shahzadi (15), Ahmad Raza (12), Zoha Ayyaz (7), Abeeha

Ayyaz (5), Shamim Akhtar (10), Khalida (30), Fatima (4) and

Reehan (5).

Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah visited the trauma centre and

inquired about the health of injured kids and directed hospital administration to provide with best health facilities to the injured.

Deceased van driver Aleem’s daughter Maryam also died while his

wife Khalida sustained injuries in the accident.