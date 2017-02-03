Seven killed, 15 wounded in van, truck collision

LAYYAH, Feb 3, ( APP) : At least seven people including six
children and a driver were crushed to death while 15 others were
injured in a collision between truck and school van at Multan
Mianwali (MM) road, near here on Friday morning.
Rescue 1122 sources informed APP that the accident occurred
apparently due to dense fog.
they said that the van was carrying 22 school children of City
Public School this morning when it collided head with a truck. The
deceased included Muhammad Subhan (10), Maryam (2), Maria (35),
Abdul Samad (15), Muhammad Maaz (14), Kamran (2) and
Aleem driver(40).
The sources said that rescue teams reached the spot and
shifted the injured to trauma centre Fatehpur immediately.
The three critically injured kids were referred to Nishtar
hospital while two others were shifted to the DHQ Layyah and
remaining kids were admitted to trauma centre Fatehpur.
The injured kids are identified as Umar (9), Qamar (15), Shayan (5),
Asad Shahzad (8), Aisha (12), Naghma Shereen (10), Aisha Siddiqa
(15), Irum Shahzadi (15), Ahmad Raza (12), Zoha Ayyaz (7), Abeeha
Ayyaz (5), Shamim Akhtar (10), Khalida (30), Fatima (4) and
Reehan (5).
Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah visited the trauma centre and
inquired about the health of injured kids and directed hospital administration to provide with best health facilities to the injured.
Deceased van driver Aleem’s daughter Maryam also died while his
wife Khalida sustained injuries in the accident.
