Eight injured in Chaman twin blasts

QUETTA, Jan 1 (APP):At least eight people including police and security forces personnel were injured in twin blasts at Mal road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the explosions were occurred near Police Checkpost in Chaman, leaving eight people injured on the spot.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and have cordoned off the entire area to trace out the culprits.