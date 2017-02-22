QUETTA, Feb 22 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) rounded up seven Afghan nationals under foreign act at Smungli Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday.
According to FC spokesman, these Afghan nationals were apprehended without traveling documents during checking by FC personnel.
They would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completing initial inquiry.
Seven Afghani held under foreign act
QUETTA, Feb 22 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) rounded up seven Afghan nationals under foreign act at Smungli Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday.