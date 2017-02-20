ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Monday said the real service was to serve the humanity without
any discrimination of color, creed, race and religion and
urged the philanthropists to reach out to the poorest of the
poor.
The President was talking to a delegation of Lions Clubs
International (LCI) which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-
Sadr. He stressed the need for establishing similar
institutions that can serve the humanity.
The President said there was a strong tradition of
philanthropy in Pakistan and added that helping the needy was
true virtue of humanity. He also urged well-off people to
contribute to social welfare projects in the country.
President Mamnoon Hussain, while praising the services
of LCI, noted that it was playing an important role in
providing basic facilities to the deserving and marginalized
segments of the society.
The President also appreciated that LCI was providing social
services without any discrimination. He assured them of his
cooperation in providing services to the deprived segments of
the country.
On the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain was also
presented the Head of State Medal by Lions Clubs
International.
Serving the humanity is real service for people: President
ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain