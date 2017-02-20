Serving the humanity is real service for people: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Monday said the real service was to serve the humanity without

any discrimination of color, creed, race and religion and

urged the philanthropists to reach out to the poorest of the

poor.

The President was talking to a delegation of Lions Clubs

International (LCI) which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-

Sadr. He stressed the need for establishing similar

institutions that can serve the humanity.

The President said there was a strong tradition of

philanthropy in Pakistan and added that helping the needy was

true virtue of humanity. He also urged well-off people to

contribute to social welfare projects in the country.

President Mamnoon Hussain, while praising the services

of LCI, noted that it was playing an important role in

providing basic facilities to the deserving and marginalized

segments of the society.

The President also appreciated that LCI was providing social

services without any discrimination. He assured them of his

cooperation in providing services to the deprived segments of

the country.

On the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain was also

presented the Head of State Medal by Lions Clubs

International.