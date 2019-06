ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The country’s services trade deficit narrowed by 36.2 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The services trade deficit during July-April (2018-19) was recorded at US$ 3.216 billion against the deficit of US$ 5.041 billion during July-April (2017-18), showing decline of 36.2 per cent, official data revealed.