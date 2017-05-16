Services, sacrifices of CAFs in ensuring security commendable: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday said services and sacrifices of Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) in ensuring internal and external security are not a secret as entire nation regards their hard work.

“People of Pakistan acknowledge sacrifices of personnel of CAFs. In view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and law and order in Balochistan, role of Frontier

Corps (FC) in the province has become more important,” he said.

He was talking to Inspector General, Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan (South), Major

General Sardar Tariq Aman, who called on him here.

Chaudhry Nisar said it was imperative that FC personnel should be trained on modern

ground and to further increase their performance, use of technology was must to meet

security challenges.

He said federal government was doing everything possible and trying to improve their

operational needs through capacity building initiatives.

He said the government had spent more than Rs 80 billion during last four years to meet

professional requirements, further improvement in services of CAFs and also

establishment of new wings which demonstrates that the government not only

acknowledges CAFs role but also wishes to further improve their services.

He said measures were being adopted to meet challenges such as monitoring of

common borders with Iran and Afghanistan, curbing of human trafficking as well as

smuggling and added modern technology was being introduced to have a constant

check on bordering areas while new crossing points were also being constructed.

He said success of such initiatives requires that special attention should be given to

capacity building of FC personnel so as to achieve desired objectives.