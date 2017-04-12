Services exports up 90% during Feb

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): The exports of services from the country increased by 90.31 percent during February 2017 as compared to the exports of the same month during the last year.

The export of services during February 2017 were recorded at $668.33 million as compared to the exports of $351.18 million during February 2016, according to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports into the country during the month under review also increased from $563.82 million to $650.92 million, showing an growth of 15.45 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of services from the country increased by 95.10 percent during February 2017 as compared to the exports of $342.55 million during January 2017.

The imports of service into the country also increased by 5.92 percent during February 2017 as compared to the imports of $614.52 million in January 2017.

The overall exports of services from the country during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2016-17 was recorded at $3528.83 million as compared to the exports of $3637.33 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decline of 2.98 percent.

The imports into the country increased by 1.35 percent during July-February 2016-17 as compared to the imports of same period during last year.

The services’ imports during the first eight months of the year were recorded at $5514.51 million as compared to the imports of $5440.99 million.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $1985.68 million as compared to the deficit of $1803.66 million during last year, showing growth of 10.09 percent.