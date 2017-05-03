Seniors beat Whites 2-0 as the PHF’s Triangular Home Series Kicks Off

LAHORE, May 3 (APP)- Pakistan Senior hockey team scored a fine 2-0 win over Pakistan Whites Seniors as the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Triangular Home Series started here on Wednesday at the Johar hockey stadium.

PHF has taken this step in order to generate competition among the

players and also to identify the genuine talent. The series will see the top hockey talent drawn in three strings in action.

The three teams have been labeled as Pakistan Seniors, Pakistan Whites and Development Squad.

Both the goals were scored in the open play by the ace striker Haseem

Khan, the current captain of Pakistan’s national team, in the 19th & 26th minutes.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Pakistan Seniors will face the Development Squad.