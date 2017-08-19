Senior official of Pakistan Navy attends Dr Ruth’s funeral

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): The senior official of Pakistan Navy on

Saturday attended the last funeral rites and burial of eminent social

worker Dr Ruth Pfau.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zakaullah, was represented

by Pakistan Navy’s Chief of Staff, Vice-Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Ruth Pfau on behalf of the

Naval Chief.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice-Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Commander

Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar and Commander Logistics Rear

Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan were also present on the occasion.