Senegal Air Chief meets Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Chief of Staff, Senegal Air Force

Brigadier General Birame DIOP, along with his delegation, on

Thursday called on Minister for Defense Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and appreciated that the recent high level interactions between the two countries have resulted in unprecedented warmth at the diplomatic levels.

He mentioned that meeting between the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Macky SALL their leader in September, 2015 followed by other high level meetings between Minister for Defence Production with Senegal President, Foreign Minister, Chief of Army, Navy and Air force in March 2016, has further paved the way for enhancing bilateral

cooperation.

Rana Tanveer expressed Pakistan’s whole hearted support for Senegal’s plan of modernizing its Armed Forces.

Minister assured that Government of Pakistan is ready to

support Senegal in every field especially defence technology,

training, capacity building and to strengthen Senegal’s defence Industry.

He assured that Pakistan will assist and facilitate Senegal at

every step.

Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt Gen (R) Syed

Muhammad Owais was also present in the meeting.

He added that Pakistan welcomes Senegal’s interest in

Pakistan’s defence market. More frequent interactions between Pakistan and Senegal may pave way for meaningful contracts beneficial for both the countries.

Brigadier General Birame thanked the minister for the

hospitality extended to them during their stay in Pakistan.

He said that Senegal attaches great importance to its

relations with Pakistan.

He stressed the need to identify the areas of cooperation to

further strengthen the existing relationship.

The minister extended invitation for the Defence Minister of

Senegal to visit Pakistan at his convenient.