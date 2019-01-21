Senators demands commission to probe Sahiwal killings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Senators on Monday strongly condemned the shooting incident of a family in Sahiwal the last day and called for constituting a commission to probe the unfortunate incident.
Speaking in Senate during discussion on Sahiwal incident, which was allowed by the Chairman, the Senators stressed for giving representation in the commission to one each member of opposition and treasury, both from Senate and National Assembly as observers.
