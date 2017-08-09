Senators call for across the board accountability of corrupt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The senators Wednesday called for across
the board accountability of all those involved in corrupt practices.
The Senate debated a motion under Rule 218 jointly moved by
lawmakers of various parties regarding measures to combat corruption
with focus on off-shore companies, across the board accountability and
a new accountability mechanism.
Speaking on the motion, PPPP Senator Taj Haider said the Senate
had always tried to resolve issues through developing consensus after discussion. He hoped that debate in the Upper House about measures to
combat corruption would be fruitful and provide guidelines for
eliminating the menace.
He said there was tax evasion of Rs 1.3 trillion per year which might
be avoided to overcome budget deficit being faced by the country.
He said no one, even politicians and parliamentarians, were above law
and all should take definite steps to curb corruption.
PPPP’s Farhat Ullah Babar said the element of secrecy in official
matters caused encouraged corruption and stressed for Right to
Information law at the federal level like provinces, making people’s
access to the desired information.
He said there should be a system in place where provision of
information could not be denied on any pretence and corruption should
be highlighted if committed in any institution.
PPPP’s Sehar Kamran said one could contribute for a positive change
in the society by adopting proper conduct and approach. The delay in deciding cases also led to various social evils and such shortcomings
should be addressed, she added.
BNP-M lawmaker Jehanzeb Jamaldini said focus should be made to root
out corruption as the menace was rampant in three provinces. No one was a sacred cow and all should be made accountable without any discrimination,
he added.
He said attempts could be foreseen to derail the democratic process
and those spending hundreds of millions of rupees on a single political gathering should be made accountable.
PPPP’s Karim Ahmed Khawaja said the democratic process should
remain continue and accountability of all should be ensured.
PTI’s Nauman Wazir questioned the role of parliament in rooting
out the menace of corruption and demanded some tangible actions to get
rid of it. Besides politicians, accountability of institutional heads
should also be held and investigation should be held as to whether
their lifestyles commensurate with their means, he added.
MQM’s Parliamentary Leader Col (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi
said ‘selective justice’ was injustice and questioned as to whether
joint investigation teams were formed for others also, who were named
in the Panama Papers. The corruption, he said, was like a cancer and
the entire nation had to make decision collectively to root it out.
PkMAP’s Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel said that Constitution was not being followed in the country.
MQM’s Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said there was a need to review the existing immunity system and financial management system. “Through empowering citizens and promoting transparency and access to information system, we can get rid of corruption,” he added.
