Senators call for across the board accountability of corrupt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The senators Wednesday called for across

the board accountability of all those involved in corrupt practices.

The Senate debated a motion under Rule 218 jointly moved by

lawmakers of various parties regarding measures to combat corruption

with focus on off-shore companies, across the board accountability and

a new accountability mechanism.

Speaking on the motion, PPPP Senator Taj Haider said the Senate

had always tried to resolve issues through developing consensus after discussion. He hoped that debate in the Upper House about measures to

combat corruption would be fruitful and provide guidelines for

eliminating the menace.

He said there was tax evasion of Rs 1.3 trillion per year which might

be avoided to overcome budget deficit being faced by the country.

He said no one, even politicians and parliamentarians, were above law

and all should take definite steps to curb corruption.

PPPP’s Farhat Ullah Babar said the element of secrecy in official

matters caused encouraged corruption and stressed for Right to

Information law at the federal level like provinces, making people’s

access to the desired information.

He said there should be a system in place where provision of

information could not be denied on any pretence and corruption should

be highlighted if committed in any institution.

PPPP’s Sehar Kamran said one could contribute for a positive change

in the society by adopting proper conduct and approach. The delay in deciding cases also led to various social evils and such shortcomings

should be addressed, she added.

BNP-M lawmaker Jehanzeb Jamaldini said focus should be made to root

out corruption as the menace was rampant in three provinces. No one was a sacred cow and all should be made accountable without any discrimination,

he added.

He said attempts could be foreseen to derail the democratic process

and those spending hundreds of millions of rupees on a single political gathering should be made accountable.

PPPP’s Karim Ahmed Khawaja said the democratic process should

remain continue and accountability of all should be ensured.

PTI’s Nauman Wazir questioned the role of parliament in rooting

out the menace of corruption and demanded some tangible actions to get

rid of it. Besides politicians, accountability of institutional heads

should also be held and investigation should be held as to whether

their lifestyles commensurate with their means, he added.

MQM’s Parliamentary Leader Col (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi

said ‘selective justice’ was injustice and questioned as to whether

joint investigation teams were formed for others also, who were named

in the Panama Papers. The corruption, he said, was like a cancer and

the entire nation had to make decision collectively to root it out.

PkMAP’s Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel said that Constitution was not being followed in the country.

MQM’s Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said there was a need to review the existing immunity system and financial management system. “Through empowering citizens and promoting transparency and access to information system, we can get rid of corruption,” he added.