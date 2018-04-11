Senator underlines need for discouraging opportunist elements in pol parties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Wednesday underlined the need for discouraging opportunist elements in political parties who continued to change loyalties for their vested interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N Members National Assembly(MNAs) who announced to leave the party were neither devoted with the party nor with South Punjab province cause rather they were securing their politics for upcoming general elections.

If they were sincere for South Punjab province, they should have raised the voice on the subject in the Parliament but unfortunately they never did this in four and a half year, he said.

The senator said the PML-N was in favor of establishing new provinces on the basis of administration.

He said all the political parties had committed mistakes in the past but it was the time to move forward for the betterment of the country.

Abdul Qayyum said PML-N was the most popular party in the country and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was popular political figure.

To a question, he said caretaker set-up should be formed with consensus of all stake-holders as it was imperative to pave way for holding general elections in time.

It was responsibility of the interim set up to ensure holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country, he said.