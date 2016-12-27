Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (AP): Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday

called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor’s House. He remained with the Governor for sometime and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Pir Sabir

Shah called on the Governor and discussed matters related to the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.