Senator Ayesha emphasizes on vaccinating every missed child

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister’s Focal Person for

Polio Eradication, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Sunday stressed to

continue the drive for ploio eradication till the last child is

saved from crippling disease.

She said “Polio is a zero-sum game and until we achieve

zero, we cannot sit idle in our war against polio.”

She was addressing the concluding ceremony of four-day

10th annual review and training meeting of Field Epidemiology

Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) officers.

She congratulated the programme officials for successfully

completing six-year of dedicated work in Pakistan, according to

a press relase.

She said NSTOP officers have been adding critical value

to Pakistan programme by providing technical support at district

level.

She said NSTOP officers are doing a great service to mankind

and are in the process of making history by wiping the crippling

polio diseases from face of the earth through hard work, dedicated

and technical knowledge.

She pledged that Government of Pakistan would do everything to

make sure that their work is further facilitated and hoped that CDC

Atlanta would extend same support to these officers in the upcoming

months and years.

The Senator praised the NSTOP leadership for having very open-

hearted, candid and frank review of their progress during the past

few days with an aim to further improve the programme. This culture

of open accountability is the driver of change in Pakistan’s polio

Eradication Initiative and NTOP officers continue to promote this

through their hard work, she added.

“Contribution of NTOP officers in over 80 districts across

the country is reflective from the progress polio programme has

made in drastically bringing down the case count to three and

improving the quality of campaigns”, she lauded in her concluding

remarks.

She urged the NSTOP officers to renew a pledge to uproot the

crippling polio diseases from the country by the end of current

year.

She said that indigenously conceived NSTOP programme of FLSTP

has produced a handsome quantity of trained human resource in the

country which will help in developing a smooth transition of these

officers to other public health initiatives.

She said that improving the routine immunization across the

country is part of the polio eradication initiative programme and

“we will do every possible effort to help our EPI colleagues to

improve on that account as well.”

National Coordinator for Pakistan Polio Program, Dr Rana

Safdar, in his concluding remarks, commended NSTOP officers by

saying that “your role at district level is very critical as

have remained instrumental in motivating and mobilizing the

DPCRs in collaboration with concerned DCs and I want you to

continue your work in the same zeal till we achieve zero.”

Welcoming the participants of the review meeting, Dr.

Rana Jawad Asgher, Resident Advisor FELTP highlighted the

role of Field Epidemiology Training Programme in strengthening

federal and provincial human resource which is assisting the

Government of Pakistan in controlling communicable diseases

including the N-STOP initiative targeting Polio and vaccine

preventable diseases.

Four-day review meeting of the N-STOP officers was

attended by the District Polio Control Room (DPCR) focal

persons from critical districts of the country. Dr. Rana

Muhammad Safdar, National Coordinator for Polio eradication,

65 N-STOP officers, national leads of WHO and

UNICEF, Resident Advisor FELTP.

The N-STOP is a collaborative initiative of the

Government of Pakistan, FELTP, World Health Organization

(WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC), Atlanta.

The programme trains and deploys Government Public

Health Officers in critical Polio districts to serve as

key technical support persons with the Deputy Commissioners.