Senator Abdul Qayyum Hails Budget 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum on Sunday hailed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

for presenting an all-friendly budget 2018-19 with the focus on agriculture, health and Education.

Talking to private news channel, he said that practical measures have been announced for the progress of agriculture sectors and prosperity of cultivators while no burden had been put on poor and low-income people in the budget for next financial year

2018-19.

He said the record sixth budget has taken care of the needs of the people and great incentives have been introduced with 10 percent raise in salaries and 50 percent increase in the house rent allowance for the government servants. He also hailed the increase in the pensions.

Abdul Qayyum also appreciated that by giving relief to the farmers in the national budget the government have won the hearts

of Kissans.

Regarding the upcoming general elections, he said that people have been tremendously served and we will contest the general elections and get success.

PML-N is a representative party of the people in all the four provinces. The people will definitely reward the PML-N in next general elections.

He added that transparency, speed and completion of high-quality development projects are characteristics of the PML-N government.

The hard work done with honesty and zeal during the last four years is showing results and

peaceful, prosperous and a secure Pakistan is our destination, he added.

Senator highlighted that energy crisis and terrorism have been eliminated due to the sincere efforts of the PML-N government.