ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):The Senate on Monday unanimously approved 65 recommendations on Finance Bill 2019-20 and 68 recommendations on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, containing annual budget statement, as reported by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

The recommendations were moved by Chairman of the committee Senator Farooq H. Naik in the House which were adopted by the house unanimously.

The Upper House approved the recommendation of Senate body by Senator Shibli Faraz to abolish Riba from the country’s economy at the earliest.

Meanwhile proposals by Senator Kalsoom Parveen to give 10% of basic salary as ad-hoc relief to all federal government employees of grade 17 and above and 20% to the employees of up to grade 16.

The Senate also approved the recommendation of Senate body that ad-hoc relief allowances of 10% for year 2016, 2017, and 2018 should be merged in the basic pay of civil servants and armed forces.