Senate to coordinate efforts for early completion of TAPI Project: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called for early completion of the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project and assured all out support of Upper House of the Parliament for coordinating efforts to this effect.

Chairman Senate Sanjrani observed this while talking to the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman TAPI Gas Pipeline Project Muhammet Murat Amanov here during a meeting. Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Aurangzeb Aurakzai and Managing Director Inter State Gas System (ISGS) Mubin Solat were also present during the meeting.

The Chairman Senate was apprised that both Pakistan and Turkmenistan had taken measures for early implementation of this important regional project. He was informed that survey activities in majority of the areas had been completed whereas some components of the project needed further survey, which would be completed soon. The necessary documentations had also been completed and different financial institutions were also on board for execution of the project.

The Chairman Senate said that Senate of Pakistan was playing a proactive role for resolving the energy issues and a comprehensive report on energy sector had already been compiled by the Senate Standing Committee headed by the Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said that Senate would also coordinate the efforts for early completion of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project in close collaboration with the government of Balochistan and other relevant departments.

He said that this project was of utmost importance as it would not only provide connectivity with Europe through Central Asia but also help meet the energy requirements of the region.

He said that different associated projects with this pipeline were also beneficial for the country and the region’s overall development and progress.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have cordial relations at all the levels and boosting the parliamentary linkages would further steer the economic cooperation.