Senate to be consulted on extension of military courts: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday assured that the Senate will be included in the consultation process on extension of military courts and concerned constitutional amendment in wake of present security situation.

Speaking at Upper House of the Parliament, the minister said that

parliamentary leaders in the Senate will also attend the concerned meeting on February 23.

He made it clear that there was no formal announcement of committee on members of National Assembly to discuss matter of military court extension and constitutional amendment in this regard.

He said that so far five meetings were held which discussed the situation and a draft has been prepared, which will be discussed in political parties by their respective parliamentary leaders.

He said “We want to send a message of unity and consensus on the

matter.” He said that two recent blasts at Hayatabad in Peshawar and Lahore had been controlled from a foreign country and “we have solid proof in this regard”.

The Minister said that foreign agencies were involved in these blasts.

“We will not allow any one to use our soil against any state, similarly, we will also not allow any state to use their soil for any aggression against Pakistan.”

He said that a sub committee will meet on February 22 to discuss the draft while the consultation meeting will be held on February 23.

Dar said “I will talk to Speaker National Assembly to invite Senators

representing respective political parties in the meeting.”

Later, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said that a list of parliamentary leaders in the Senate had been sent to the Minister for Law, which will also be sent to Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar. He added these Senators will attend the February 23 meeting on receiving invitation.