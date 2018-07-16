Senate suspends agenda to discuss Mastung terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Senate on Monday suspended regular agenda to discuss law and order in the wake of deadly terrorist attack in Mastung.

Speaking on a point of order, Kalsoom Parveen strongly condemned the Mastung attack and asked the Senate chairman to suspend regular agenda and discuss the incident. She also called for enhancing compensation amount for the heirs of terror attack victims.

Leader of the Opposition Ms Sherry Rehman supported Kalsoom Parveen and favoured the suspension of routine agenda to discuss law and order in Balochistan.

She criticized the private television channels for ignoring the Mastung incident on Friday last.

Nasibullah Bazai condemned the terror attack and urged the government to provide security to the politicians.

Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi claimed that about 213 suicide attack victims had been buried so far. The Mastung attack was the most fatal terror act in the country’s history, he added.

Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel claimed that the caretaker government and the Election Commission had failed to provide security to politicians.

Dr Ashok Kumar criticized the government and private TV channels for ignoring Balochistan’s issues.

Mian Raza Rabbani said the state was responsible to provide security to the citizens. Some 200 candidates of proscribed organizations had been allowed to contest the election, he alleged.

He claimed that some political parties were not being provided level playing field, saying the Pakistan Peoples Party candidates and voters were being threatened.

Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh said Indian spy agency RAW was active in Balochistan and called for effectively countering its moves. A workable plan should be devised to counter terrorism and extremism, he added.