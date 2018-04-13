National 
Adjournment motion on deforestation admitted for discussion

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday admitted an adjournment motion moved by Dr Sikandar Mandhro
for one hour regular discussion in the house.
Dr Sikandar Mandhro moved the motion to discuss the report that Pakistan will run out of forests within next 50 years if deforestation continues at the current rate.
Meanwhile, the Chairman also set up a special committee to look into non-implementation of Water Accord, 1991 due to which the Kharif Crops have not yet been cultivated.

