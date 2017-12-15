ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The Senate session started here on Friday at 11:02 am with the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani was in the chair. The House would take up agenda items consideration of admissibility of an adjournment motion, presentation of standing committee
reports, motions and discussion on the admitted adjournment motion.
Senate session starts
